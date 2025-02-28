Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Announces Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%.

MGNS stock opened at GBX 3,370 ($42.48) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,707.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,477.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

