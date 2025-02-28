Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Announces Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%.
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 0.3 %
MGNS stock opened at GBX 3,370 ($42.48) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,707.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,477.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.
About Morgan Sindall Group
