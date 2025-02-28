Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.
Insider Activity
In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
Further Reading
