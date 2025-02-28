Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.76 and last traded at $67.76. 579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.
Moncler Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.
About Moncler
Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.
