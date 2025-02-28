Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $27.63 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $27,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,348.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,312.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,322.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,872. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

