Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.80 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 362,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 86,096 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

NYSE CNI opened at $99.91 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

