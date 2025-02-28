Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

