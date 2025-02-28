Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $15.95 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at PG&E
In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG&E Stock Performance
Shares of PCG opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PG&E Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.
About PG&E
PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
