Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 57.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in HubSpot by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $712.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This represents a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

