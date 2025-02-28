Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IR opened at $82.96 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

