Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Update

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mingteng International Stock Performance
Shares of MTEN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Mingteng International has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Mingteng International as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Mingteng International
Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.
