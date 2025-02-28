Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Update

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mingteng International Stock Performance

Shares of MTEN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Mingteng International has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Get Mingteng International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Mingteng International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mingteng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mingteng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.