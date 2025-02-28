MiMedx Group’s (MDXG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

