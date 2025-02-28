Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 133,784 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,039,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

