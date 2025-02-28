Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

