Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

