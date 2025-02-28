Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

