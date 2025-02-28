Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.4% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,907,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 601,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,535,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.