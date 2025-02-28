Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

