Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

MAA stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $167.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

