MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.85. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 455,174 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

