MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 24344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
