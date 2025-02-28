Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTSR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Metsera Stock Performance

Metsera Company Profile

Shares of MTSR stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Metsera has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.81.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

