Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTSR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
Metsera Stock Performance
Metsera Company Profile
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
