Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 169.6% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.
About Metro
