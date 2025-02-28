Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 169.6% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

