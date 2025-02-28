MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.0 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
