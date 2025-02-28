MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.0 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.