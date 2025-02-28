MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
