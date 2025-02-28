ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 203 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON:MEGP opened at GBX 220 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £836.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.82. ME Group International has a 52 week low of GBX 155.20 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.97).

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. ME Group International had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, analysts predict that ME Group International will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

