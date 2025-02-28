ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 203 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
ME Group International Stock Performance
ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. ME Group International had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, analysts predict that ME Group International will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ME Group International
ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.
The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:
• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric
identification solutions
• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes
• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks
• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market
In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.
Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.
