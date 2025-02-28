Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Short Interest Down 88.2% in February

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 5,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $1.4055 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews China Discovery Active ETF

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF ( NASDAQ:MCHS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.16% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

