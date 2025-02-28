Matthew J. Meloy Sells 48,837 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRGP opened at $195.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $177.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

