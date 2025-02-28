MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. MasTec also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.340 EPS.
MasTec Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
