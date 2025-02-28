MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. MasTec also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.340 EPS.

MasTec Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

