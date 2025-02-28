Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marqeta updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,512,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 207.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.