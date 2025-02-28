Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MGMLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.04. 43,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,218. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

