Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MGMLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.04. 43,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,218. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Gold Mines
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.