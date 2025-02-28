Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 11,598 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$503,646.63.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.47. 588,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,715. The firm has a market cap of C$78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$31.24 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.87.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
