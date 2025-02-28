Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and Vertiv are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that produce goods through industrial processes, typically involving the transformation of raw materials into finished products. These stocks are often sensitive to economic cycles and can reflect trends in consumer demand, technological innovation, and overall industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. 8,059,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.24. 4,785,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $294.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.97.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $7.45 on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,154,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,186. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

