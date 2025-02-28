Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

Malayan Banking Berhad stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 2,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

