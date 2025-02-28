Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance
Malayan Banking Berhad stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 2,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malayan Banking Berhad
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.