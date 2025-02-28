Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.58. 1,841,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,496. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,527 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $201,381.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,774.54. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 147,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $2,592,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,693.28. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,043. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

