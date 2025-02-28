LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,592 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

