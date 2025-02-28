Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $21,206.28 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $21,206.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,512.39. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lyft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

