Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

