Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 338,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 329,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lotus Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Lotus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.