Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,038 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

