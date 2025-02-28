Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PYPL opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

