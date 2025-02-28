Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,572 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alexander’s worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALX opened at $215.63 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $216.64.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.