Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 281.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BMRN opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

