Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,942 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Carvana by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,961,222.75. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $223.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

