Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 194,387 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 892.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,387 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NerdWallet worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $135,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 42.3% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.33. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,419 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,768.01. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439. 45.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

