Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $387.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.97 and a 200-day moving average of $390.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

