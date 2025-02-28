Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,311 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

