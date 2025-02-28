Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 61,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $992,268.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,557.36. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 338,495 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 71.4% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,657 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 664,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

