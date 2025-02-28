LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LIFULL Co.,Ltd.
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.