LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

