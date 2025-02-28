Lifesci Capital Weighs in on TARS Q1 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TARS
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %
TARS stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.