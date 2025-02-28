Lifesci Capital Weighs in on TARS Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

TARS stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.