Lifesci Capital Weighs in on TARS Q1 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

TARS stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

