Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

